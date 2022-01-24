The Department of State prescribed the families of employees of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave Ukraine

Civil servants performing tasks that are not classified as emergency may also leave the country.

The U.S. Department of State prescribed the families of employees of the American embassy in Kyiv to leave the country, and also allowed part of the staff of the diplomatic mission to do so. This is stated in the statement of the Foreign Ministry, published on Sunday.

“The Department of State has allowed the voluntary departure of U.S. civil servants performing tasks that do not relate to emergencies. At the same time, the Department of State prescribed family members of U.S. civil servants to leave at the American embassy in Kiev,” the representative of the Foreign Ministry said. At the briefing, it was clarified that the order concerns “all family members of U.S. civil servants <…> at the embassy.”

“The permission to leave gives the specified employees [of the embassy] the opportunity to leave if they wish; they are not obliged to leave. However, family members are required to leave the country, “- said the employee of the department. She added that assessments of the validity of these prescriptions will be carried out “no later than in 30 days.” The briefing did not specify the number of employees and family members in question.

The representative of the department said that the U.S. authorities recommended their citizens not to travel to Ukraine because of the “increased threat of Russian military actions.” “U.S. citizens should consider leaving using commercial flights or other types of private transport,” the statement released by the Department of State also emphasized. The U.S. authorities have previously advised Americans not to visit Ukraine, including due to the spread of a new coronavirus in the country.

According to the version announced at the briefing, “these decisions were taken as a precaution due to Russia’s ongoing attempts to destabilize the country.” Representatives of the Department of State noted that they could not name the exact number of Americans who are in Ukraine, since they are not required to notify the U.S. authorities about their trips to the country. The briefing presenter recommended that all U.S. citizens in Ukraine fill out a special electronic form in order to make it easier to keep in touch with them.