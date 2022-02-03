The Department of State said that U.S. athletes are free to express their opinions at the OI in Beijing

The head of the press service of the department, Ned Price, recalled that the United States had previously announced a diplomatic boycott of the competition.

The U.S. authorities believe that American athletes who will take part in the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing have every right to express their own opinions, including on issues related to human rights. This was stated at a regular briefing for journalists by the head of the press service of the Department of State, Ned Price.

“First of all, you know what our position is regarding the Beijing Olympics,” the representative of the American Foreign Ministry said, answering the question of what recommendations Washington gives to US athletes who want to “speak out against human rights violations in China” in Beijing. Price recalled that the United States had previously announced a diplomatic boycott of the competition.

“We also made it clear that we were not and are not the coordinator of the global campaign for participation in the Olympics,” the head of the press service of the Department of State continued. – We know that the PRC uses propaganda to conceal the ongoing genocide in Xinjiang and other human rights violations. We know that the PRC makes various accusations, including against U.S. athletes <…>. American athletes have the right to freedom of expression in accordance with the Olympic spirit and the Charter, which includes the protection of human rights. We call on the PRC to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, including <…> freedom of speech.”

White House press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing on Wednesday that U.S. President Joe Biden intends to watch the Olympic Games in Beijing. “Yes, of course, we will all do it,” she said, answering the relevant question. “We are all looking forward to this and waiting for the opportunity to cheer for the American athletes who will participate in the competition,” Psaki added.

The Washington Times newspaper published an article earlier in the day in which it was reported that athletes from a number of countries intend to “boycott the opening ceremony” of the competition in Beijing. The exact number of athletes in question is not specified. According to the journalist of the publication, “activists based in the United States met with Olympians from a number of Western countries to urge them to speak out against” the actions of the Chinese authorities. These activists also allegedly recommended that athletes “skip the opening and closing ceremonies” of the Olympic Games.