The Department of State urged U.S. citizens to leave Belarus immediately

The Department of State warned American citizens “not to enter Belarus because of the arbitrary application of laws, the risk of detention,” as well as in connection with “the unusual build-up of Russian military power along the border of Belarus with Ukraine.”

The U.S. Foreign Ministry also called on U.S. citizens who are in Belarus to “immediately leave” the country.

Recall that on January 31, 2022, the Department of State ordered the departure of family members of American civil servants from the embassy in Minsk.

“Due to the increase in Russia’s unusual and alarming military activity near the border with Ukraine, U.S. citizens who are in Belarus or planning a trip to Belarus should know that the situation is unpredictable and there is increased tension in the region,” the Department of State stressed.