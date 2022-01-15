The developers of Dying Light 2 promised content support for five years

The original Dying Light, released back in 2015, is still getting content updates. Therefore, it is not surprising that support for its sequel will last at least five years.

The developers promise story shots, locations, events, etc. In addition, at least one story DLC is planned for the game – it will be released a few months after the launch of Dying Light 2, and it will be possible to get it even when ordering.

Although supplements are not necessary at all, since you will have to spend more than 500 hours to complete the game, although the company will take you only 70-80 hours with all side tasks.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be available on February 4 on PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch (cloud version).