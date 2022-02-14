The director of the film “Ghostbusters” Ivan Reitman has died

BY Oleg Ceban
The director of the film Ghostbusters Ivan Reitman has died

Canadian director Ivan Reitman, who shot the first two parts of “Ghostbusters,” has died in the United States at the age of 75, the Associated Press reports, citing his family.

He died on the evening of February 12 at his home in California.

“Our family is grieving over the unexpected loss of her husband, father and grandfather, who always taught us to look for magic in life,” the family of Reitman said.

Ivan Reitman was born in 1946 in Czechoslovakia, in 1950 his family moved to Canada. His career in cinema began in the late 1960s, he is best known for films of the 1980s and 1990s. Reitman acted as a director and producer of many famous films, among them “Ghostbusters,” “Beethoven,” “Junior,” “Space Jam,” “EuroTrip,” “Evolution” and others.

Author: Oleg Ceban
Graduated from University of Oxford. Previously, he worked in various diferent news media. Currently, it is a columnist of the world news section in the Free News editors.
Function: Editor
E-mail: olegceban01@gmail.com
Oleg Ceban

