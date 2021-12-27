The director of the first season of the TV series “Big Little Lies” Jean-Marc Vallee has died

The director was 58 years old.

Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallee, who shot the film “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013) and the first season of the TV series “Big Little Lies” (2017-2019), died at the age of 59 in his home near Quebec. This was reported on Monday by Variety magazine.

“Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and striving for the new,” the publication quotes producer Nathan Ross, Vallee’s colleague on the set.

The cause of death is not specified.

In 2013, Valle was nominated for an Oscar for “Dallas Buyers Club.” As a result, the film received three statuettes, but it was not awarded an Oscar for the best film.

The series “Big Little Lies” in 2017 won four Emmy Award nominations, including the nomination “Best Mini-series.”