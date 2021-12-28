The director of the “Squid Game” discusses with Netflix the filming of the third season of the series

Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke about the third season for the first time after confirming his intention to film the second season of the “Squid Game” in November.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk is in talks with the streaming platform Netflix about filming not only the second, but also the third seasons of the series “Squid Game.” The director said this in an interview with KBS on Tuesday.

“I’m in talks with Netflix about the second and third seasons,” Dong-hyuk said. The director first started talking about the third season after he confirmed in November his intention to shoot the second season of the “Squid Game.”

The series debuted on Netflix on September 17, and a week later came out on top in terms of the number of views. “Squid Game” topped not only the global rating, but also the popularity lists in most individual countries, including the USA. The series tells about a secret survival game in which people whose lives have reached a dead end risk their lives to get a huge cash prize.

“Squid Game” won the American film Gotham Award and was nominated for a Golden Globe.