The doctor named the most common symptom of Omicron

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady named the most common symptom of the Omicron strain of coronavirus. This is reported by NBC Chicago.

According to the doctor, infection with the Omicron strain before receiving a positive test for COVID-19 may indicate a sore throat.

“We definitely see that sore throat is a predictor,” Allison Arwady said.

The specialist urged people who have any symptoms of flu or colds to assume that they have coronavirus “until the opposite is proven.”

Earlier, doctors reported that patients infected with the Omicron strain of coronavirus may have a “fog in the head.” “It appears that COVID-19 affects various parts of our body, including our brain and other organ systems,” said physician Andrew Budson. According to him, damage to the lungs, heart, kidneys or other organs and concomitant symptoms can cause brain disorders.