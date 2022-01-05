The Earth’s climate for the past 2.4 billion years has been much harsher than previously thought

According to a new computer model, for the past 2.4 billion years, Earth has had more inhospitable and harsh conditions for life than previously thought.

The authors of the new work used a modern climate model and stated that the level of ultraviolet radiation reaching the Earth’s surface could be much higher, about ten times.

The ultraviolet radiation that the sun emits can damage and destroy biologically important molecules such as proteins, so it seriously affects living organisms.

The last 2.4 billion years have been an important chapter in the development of the biosphere. Oxygen levels in the atmosphere have increased from almost zero to significant amounts, with concentrations fluctuating but ultimately stabilizing and staying at the same level for the last 400 million years. During this time, more complex multicellular organisms and animals began to colonize land.

Gregory Cook, Ph.D., the University of Leeds researcher who led the work, said the findings raise new questions about how ultraviolet radiation influenced evolution. This is important as high doses of ultraviolet light negatively affect many life forms.

For example, ultraviolet radiation can cause skin cancer in humans. But some organisms have effective defense mechanisms, and many can repair themselves from such damage. The increased amount of ultraviolet radiation could not interfere with the emergence or evolution of life, but hypothetically could have put pressure on natural selection. Organisms that are better able to cope with more UV radiation would benefit.

Gregory Cook, Ph.D. and researcher from the University of Leeds

For the past 40 years, scientists have believed that the ozone layer is able to protect living organisms from harmful ultraviolet radiation. This protection was formed when the oxygen level in the atmosphere reached about 1% of the current atmospheric level.

New modeling casts doubt on this assumption. This means that the level of oxygen required may have been much higher, for example, from 5 to 10% of the current atmospheric level.