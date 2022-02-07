The EU is discussing with the U.S. the issue of increasing gas supplies to Europe

BY Ivan Maltsev
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union is establishing a partnership with the United States in the field of energy security.

The European Union is negotiating with the United States and other countries on the issue of increasing gas supplies to Europe. This was announced on Monday by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

“We are establishing a partnership with the United States in the field of energy security, which primarily concerns increasing the supply of liquefied natural gas,” Reuters quoted her as saying. “We are negotiating with other gas suppliers, such as Norway, to increase their supplies to Europe.”

