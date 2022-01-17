The expert explained the difficult situation with the coronavirus in the United States by social inequality

In total, over 65.7 million people were infected in the United States.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergic and Infectious Diseases of the USA, explained the high number of people infected with coronavirus and died from its consequences during the entire pandemic in the United States by unequal access to medical services and the unwillingness of some citizens to carry out “simple anti-epidemic measures.” He made such a statement on Monday at the virtual discussion “Davos Agenda.”

“There is also one very unpleasant factor for representatives of health authorities and scientists – a high level of resistance to ordinary, easy-to-understand measures. Unwillingness to wear masks, unwillingness to promote vaccination. If we all together as a society observed them, the situation would be much better,” Fauci said.

“There is a lot of inequality in the United States. We have citizens who do not have access to medical care, there is a higher rate of hospitalization and mortality among minorities,” he added. In addition, a little earlier he touched upon the problem of the dissemination of false information about coronavirus and vaccines, which hinders the implementation of health policy. In this regard, he also previously recalled the widespread opinion that due to the fact that the United States is among the richest countries in the world, Washington “should have been the best prepared for a pandemic.”

According to Johns Hopkins University, on January 10, 1.36 million new cases of infection were recorded in the United States per day, which was a record high. Then the daily increase decreased slightly, but amounted to several hundred thousand people, 173 thousand new cases were recorded on January 16. To date, over 65.7 million people have been infected in the United States. More than 850 thousand Americans died.