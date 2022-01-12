The expert suggests that everyone will get infected with the Omicron strain, but those vaccinated will tolerate it easier

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergic and Infectious Diseases of the USA, noted that this strain will deal a “major blow” to the unvaccinated.

Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergic and Infectious Diseases, does not rule out the possibility that in the end no one will be able to avoid infection with the highly contagious Omicron strain of coronavirus, but vaccinated people will tolerate this infection more easily. This assumption of the chief infectious disease specialist of the United States is cited on Wednesday by CNN.

“Omicron, with its incredible, unprecedented degree of distribution efficiency, will eventually find almost everyone,” Fauci quotes the TV channel. – Infection is likely to be exposed to those who have been vaccinated and re-vaccinated, some, and possibly many of them <…> but they are very likely, with some exceptions, will endure it well enough, in the sense that they will not be hospitalized and will not die [from infection].” The most serious consequences of this strain, the infectious disease specialist is convinced, will be experienced by unvaccinated people, on whom Omicron will deal the “main blow”.

The TV channel noted that Janet Woodcock, acting director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, expressed a similar opinion on Tuesday. At a hearing before the Senate Committee of the U.S. Congress on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, she called for measures to strengthen the health care system in the country, taking into account the expected increase in the burden on hospitals due to the spread of the Omicron strain.

“I think it’s difficult to assess what is happening now: most people will get COVID,” CNN quoted her as saying. “And we need to ensure that hospitals maintain their functionality <…> that their work will not be disrupted because of what is happening.”