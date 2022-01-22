The fate of Call of Duty on PlayStation has been revealed

Microsoft will not prevent the release of new Call of Duty games on Sony consoles. This was stated on Twitter by the head of Xbox Phil Spencer (Phil Spencer).

The head of the Xbox project told Twitter users that Microsoft will not prevent Call of Duty games from being released on PlayStation consoles. Thus, Spencer revealed the fate of the game line and denied rumors that the series would be an Xbox exclusive. According to the company’s top manager, he spoke with Sony executives this week, the parties were satisfied with the conversation.

“I confirmed our intention to comply with all existing agreements after the purchase of Activision Blizzard,” Spencer said. According to the head of Xbox, the company values the existing relationship with Sony and does not want to break traditions. Most likely, existing games of the series will remain on PS; new titles will also be released on consoles.