The FBI director believes that China poses the greatest threat to the U.S. economy

Christopher Wray said that the negative consequences of “economic espionage” allegedly carried out by China are felt in “a whole range of industries” of the United States and lead to the bankruptcy of companies and the loss of jobs.

China poses the greatest threat to the American economy, which has “reached a new level” in recent years. This opinion was expressed by the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States Christopher Wray, speaking at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.

“Summing up what we observe in the course of our investigations, of which more than two thousand are devoted to attempts by the Chinese government to steal our information or technology, [we can say that] no other country poses a greater threat to our ideas, innovations and economic security than China,” the Associated Press agency quotes the FBI director.

“I’ve talked a lot about this threat since I took over” the FBI in 2017, AP quotes Wray. “But I would like to focus on her today, because she has reached a new level, becoming more outspoken and more destructive than ever,” he believes.

“It is vitally important for all of us to focus together on this threat,” the FBI director stated. According to him, the negative consequences of the “economic espionage” allegedly carried out by China are felt in the “whole spectrum of industries” of the United States and lead to the bankruptcy of companies and the loss of jobs.