The first feature of the iPhone 15 is revealed

Apple will abandon the SIM card in the iPhone 15.

In 2023, Apple will release the first smartphone without a tray for a physical SIM card. This is reported by the authors of the Brazilian blog Blog do iPhone.

Experts reported the first important feature of the iPhone 15 planned for 2023. According to the disclosed data, Apple intends to abandon the tray for a physical SIM card in the smartphone. It will be replaced by eSIM technology, which allows you to record one or more numbers on the phone without being tied to a physical carrier.

MacRumors journalists turned to their own sources who confirmed Apple’s plans. However, according to insiders, the American company may abandon the classic SIM cards by September 2022, by the release of the iPhone 14.

Insiders reported that Apple is going to start producing smartphones without a SIM card connector in the second half of 2022. At the same time, the innovation will concern both the new iPhone 14 and the current iPhone 13. The new type of devices will be offered both in the Apple online store and in the stores of the company’s partners.

Experts believe that the rejection of the SIM card tray will free up space in the smartphone for additional equipment. The company believes that the time has already come for the transition, since sim technology is supported in most regions of the world and all Apple smartphones released over the past few years.