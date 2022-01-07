The first female commander of a nuclear aircraft carrier took her crew to sea

Amy Bauernschmidt took command of the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln in August.

The first woman in history to become the commander of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier has put her crew to sea for the first time.

The warship Abraham Lincoln made a historic trip to sea, led by new commander Amy Bauernschmidt.

Bauernschmidt became the first woman in the history of the U.S. Navy to be given command of a nuclear aircraft carrier.

“These sailors are incredible professionals who have received exceptionally thorough training to be ready for any operational obligations that will be required of us during deployment,” Bauernschmidt said in a press release.

The aircraft carrier “Abraham Lincoln” with its strike group departed from San Diego for a regular deployment in support of global maritime security operations, the U.S. 3rd Fleet said.