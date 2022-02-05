The first group of U.S. soldiers arrived in Poland to strengthen NATO

BY Ivan Maltsev
The first plane with the U.S. military to strengthen its presence in the country has arrived on the territory of Poland, the Polish PAP agency reports.

“A plane carrying the first American servicemen from the 82nd Airborne Division, who will be stationed in Poland, landed at the Jasionka airport near Rzeszow,” the statement said.

According to the agency, two planes were expected to arrive on Saturday, but the second flight was postponed to February 6 for unknown reasons.

The day before, an advance group arrived in Poland to prepare for the reception of the American military.

