The first official appearance of Kanye West and Julia Fox at the Kenzo show in Paris

After a couple of weeks of relationship, Kanye West and Julia Fox went on their first trip together.

The day before, the rapper and his new lover were spotted at the airport in Miami. Together they went to Paris Fashion Week. Kanye and Julia did not hide their feelings at all and hugged in front of everyone. The couple looked very harmonious: they chose total black images for the flight.

And later they were noticed at the Kenzo show. Note that this is their first official release. The lovers chose paired denim outfits.

Recall that the relationship between Kanye West and Julia Fox became known not so long ago. The actress openly told about their date with the rapper and it seems that they are really serious. Now Kanye is still in the divorce process with Kim Kardashian, they broke up a year ago, but never divorced.