The first official appearance of Kanye West and Julia Fox at the Kenzo show in Paris

BY Oleg Ceban
41 Views
The first official appearance of Kanye West and Julia Fox at the Kenzo show in Paris

After a couple of weeks of relationship, Kanye West and Julia Fox went on their first trip together.

The day before, the rapper and his new lover were spotted at the airport in Miami. Together they went to Paris Fashion Week. Kanye and Julia did not hide their feelings at all and hugged in front of everyone. The couple looked very harmonious: they chose total black images for the flight.

And later they were noticed at the Kenzo show. Note that this is their first official release. The lovers chose paired denim outfits.

Recall that the relationship between Kanye West and Julia Fox became known not so long ago. The actress openly told about their date with the rapper and it seems that they are really serious. Now Kanye is still in the divorce process with Kim Kardashian, they broke up a year ago, but never divorced.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Oleg Ceban
Graduated from University of Oxford. Previously, he worked in various diferent news media. Currently, it is a columnist of the world news section in the Free News editors.
Function: Editor
E-mail: olegceban01@gmail.com
Oleg Ceban

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send