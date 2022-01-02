The flagship Xiaomi 12 Ultra with a periscope telephoto lens can be presented in February

At the end of 2021, Xiaomi held a large-scale presentation at which it presented the flagship smartphones Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro. Now all fans of the brand are waiting for the most advanced model of the line – Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

Popular Chinese insider DigitalChatStation has received information that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will debut after the China Spring Festival, which starts on February 1st. Thus, the official announcement can be expected in the middle or at the end of February.

According to early leaks, the main feature of the Ultra-flagship will be the presence of a periscope telephoto lens in the camera. Renders indicate the unusual design of the main camera unit, as well as the absence of an additional display, which was the predecessor. It is possible that the camera will be developed in collaboration with the Leica brand, which is looking for new partners after completing its work with Huawei.

Also, Xiaomi 12 Ultra is credited with a display ranging from 6.5 to 6.6 inches and a resolution of 2K, a top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor and 120W fast charging.

At the same time, another xiaomiui insider assures that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is not worth waiting for – this smartphone will never be released, and instead the company will present several representatives of the MIX series.