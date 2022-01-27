The former U.S. ambassador to the UN believes that Biden and Harris should resign

Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley believes that if U.S. President Joe Biden loved his country, he would resign and “take with him” Vice President Kamala Harris.

“If Biden loved our country, he would resign and take Kamala with him, because the foreign policy situation at the moment is more than dangerous,” Haley said in an interview with Fox News.

Haley said the president had failed “at all levels” in foreign policy, including “destroying Afghanistan” and putting the U.S. in such a “situation” with Russia. In her opinion, Biden has not achieved success in domestic politics either.

In April last year, the Associated Press reported that Haley, who is being considered as a possible presidential candidate from the Republican Party in the 2024 elections, said she would support former U.S. President Donald Trump if he decides to run for a second term, and would not oppose him.