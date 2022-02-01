The French President had a telephone conversation with the Russian President

The leaders of the two countries discussed the situation in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement that he had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is the second conversation between the leaders of the two countries in the last few days.

President Macron said that both leaders welcome the progress made in the negotiations on the situation in Ukraine within the Normandy format. He added that both presidents want to continue the dialogue in order to implement the Minsk agreements.

The Normandy format brought together the leaders of Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France to help end the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Answering a question about a possible personal meeting between Macron and Putin, the French official said that it is not excluded, but the date has not yet been set.