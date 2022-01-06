The French regulator fined Google and Facebook €150 million and €60 million

The French regulator found that “sites facebook.com, google.fr and youtube.com do not allow you to refuse the installation of cookies as easily as to agree.”

The National Commission for Informatics and Freedoms (CNIL) of France fined Google 150 million euros and the social network Facebook 60 million euros for violations in collecting information about users. This was reported on Thursday by the BFM TV channel.

According to him, we are talking about “the practice of companies using cookies (a small piece of data sent by a web server and stored on a user’s computer), which collect information about users primarily for targeted advertising.”

The French regulator found that “sites facebook.com, google.fr and youtube.com they do not allow you to refuse the installation of cookies as easily as agree.”

According to the TV channel, “the fine of €150 million is a record for the National Commission on Informatics and Freedoms.” The previous maximum fine was imposed by the regulator in December 2020 and amounted to €100 million. This penalty was also directed against Google and related to the use of cookies.