BY Alexandr Ivanov
The function of accepting payment by card may appear on the iPhone

Work on this function has been underway since 2020, and NFC technology will presumably be used for its work.

The American company Apple plans to introduce a contactless payment acceptance function from bank cards into its iPhone smartphones. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing sources.

According to it, work on this function has been underway since 2020; for its work, presumably, NFC technology will be used, which is currently used only for contactless payment of purchases using a smartphone, but not for receiving funds. As the agency notes, the function will allow owners of small businesses to save on the purchase of special payment terminals.

According to Bloomberg, the company may introduce a new feature in a few months along with an update to the iOS operating system.

Information about whether the new option will be available to all users or only for entrepreneurs has not yet been provided.

