The Golden Globes in 2022 will not be broadcast live

The award ceremony will be private, Deadline reports.

The organizers of the Golden Globe Awards will not broadcast the ceremony of awarding the statuettes, which will be held next Sunday. This was reported by Deadline magazine with reference to a representative of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

“This year the event will be private and will not be broadcast live,” the publication quotes the words of a representative of the association, whose members are traditionally engaged in determining the winners of the award. He assured that information about the winners will be published in real time on the award’s website and on social networks, and everyone will be able to get acquainted with the full list of winners at the end of the hour and a half event.

Along with the rejection of the broadcast, the HFPA leadership also reduced the format of the ceremony itself. Neither nominees, nor journalists, nor guests of honor are invited to it. Only some members of the HFPA and selected recipients of the association’s grants will take part in the ceremony, provided they are vaccinated with at least three doses of the coronavirus drug and have a negative PCR test result.

In February 2021, the Los Angeles Times reported on the complete absence of black representatives in the jury of the award, for which the HFPA was sharply criticized by the expert community and representatives of the film industry. NBC, which has traditionally broadcast the Golden Globes, said it would not do so in 2022 due to the fact that the jury, consisting of 87 journalists, does not sufficiently reflect the diversity of American society. It was assumed that the organizers themselves would be able to conduct the broadcast on the award website. Deadline sources claim that NBC did not oppose such an option, but the HFPA refused it.

NBC previously stated that the TV company will resume broadcasting the Golden Globes from 2023, provided that the organizers make changes to the jury. In October, it was announced that the jury was updated and expanded by 21 people, including six black journalists. In addition, the position of responsible for ethno-cultural diversity appeared in the HFPA, and changes were also made to the corporate code of the association.

The Golden Globe Award, awarded annually by the Association of Foreign Journalists Accredited to Hollywood, is second in prestige in the United States only to the Oscar. The award is awarded based on the results of the past year in more than two dozen categories covering cinema and television. The 79th Golden Globe Awards Ceremony for Merits in the Field of cinema and television for 2021 will be held on January 9, 2022.