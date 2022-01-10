The gravity of the sun and moon can affect the sleep, growth and activity of organisms

The gravitational action of the Sun and the Moon affects the behavior of organisms: it can change and living things will adapt to it.

Scientists from the University of Campinas in Brazil have observed fluctuations in autoluminescence that occur due to seed germination. All of these actions are governed by gravitational tides.

It is noted that all organisms cyclically change their activity and adapt, if necessary. Long and short term cycles prevail. Their actions can be called organized homeostatic activity. They are influenced, for example, by the change of day and night, the change of the season.

The rhythms of activity of all biological organisms, plants and animals, are closely related to gravitational tides. They are influenced by the Sun-Earth-Moon system.

All matter on Earth is influenced by the gravitational forces of the Sun and Moon, expressed as ebb and flow. Periodic oscillations are diurnal cycles that are modulated monthly and annually by the movements of these two celestial bodies. All organisms on the planet have evolved in this context. In this article, we aimed to show that gravitational tides are an important aspect that seriously affects the life of organisms.

The authors of the new work made an extensive review of the literature, as well as a meta-analysis of data on three cases of previously unexplored influence of gravity on living organisms. This is the swimming activity of isopods, small crustaceans without shells that appeared about 300 million years ago.

The data show that in the absence of other rhythmic influences such as light or temperature, gravitational tides alone are sufficient to drive the cyclical behavior of these organisms. This evidence casts doubt on the validity of so-called free-start experiments, in which several environmental factors are controlled, but gravitational fluctuations are not taken into account. These fluctuations continue to exist and can modulate the behavior of living organisms.

The authors emphasize that animals modulate their behavior in accordance with the ebb and flow of the 12.4-hour cycle, driven by lunisolar dynamics. This happens even when they are moved to a laboratory with water at a stable level.