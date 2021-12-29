The Guardian named the main risks for the economy in 2022

According to the forecast of the publication, this is the appearance of a new strain of coronavirus, high inflation rates in developed countries and geopolitical aggravation.

The slowdown in the global economic recovery due to the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus, high inflation rates in developed countries and geopolitical aggravation may become one of the main challenges for the global financial system in 2022. The corresponding forecast was published by the British newspaper The Guardian.

According to the publication, the effect of the Omicron strain of coronavirus discovered in November in southern Africa is already being felt in a number of sectors of the economy around the world, which are forced to act under new restrictive measures. At the same time, as noted by Dhaval Joshi, an economist at the BCA Research analytical center, there is a possibility of an even more dangerous variant of the virus in the near future, as a result of which a return to the practice of total lockdowns may be required.

Another factor constraining the growth of the global economy may be high inflation in developed countries. As the newspaper recalled, the rapid inflationary growth caused by an increase in energy prices and a shortage of labor “caught the Bank of England, the U.S. Federal Reserve System and the European Central Bank by surprise” in the outgoing year.

Earlier, the Bank of England made a forecast that the cost of living in the country will grow by 5% in a year by April 2022, after which this indicator will begin to decline. Danish bank Saxo Bank also warned about the probability of inflation acceleration next year in the United States, which calculated that the index growth could exceed 15% in a calendar year, although so far this scenario does not look very realistic.

Experts called the situation in China another factor in the development of the global economy in 2022. The Guardian believes that in the near future, the country “may face the economy and geopolitics,” given the allegedly “nationalist rhetoric” of Chinese President Xi Jinping, “especially in relation to Taiwan.” In addition, experts warned about the risk of an economic crisis in developing countries, such as Turkey and Argentina, due to the devaluation of national currencies. The publication also drew attention to the possibility of a “collapse of financial markets” taking into account the slowdown in the global economy and, as a result, more stringent monetary policy measures by central banks.