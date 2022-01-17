The head of Pfizer supports the idea of primary vaccination against coronavirus based on three doses

Revaccination should be carried out annually, Albert Bourla believes.

Albert Bourla, CEO of the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer, considers it necessary to vaccinate people with three doses of coronavirus vaccine to more effectively combat the pandemic and to carry out revaccination annually. He expressed this opinion on Monday on the BFM TV channel.

“We don’t have data yet [on when the fourth dose of the vaccine will be needed]. But I have said many times: in my opinion, three doses are needed to complete the vaccination cycle, then one dose per year, with the exception of the most vulnerable citizens who could be vaccinated every quarter,” he said.

Pfizer is studying the effectiveness of the fourth dose of vaccination and expects to get a result only in March. At the same time, there will be data on a new coronavirus vaccine that will be better adapted to new strains, he added.

According to the CEO, by the end of 2021, the company has produced about 3 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine. 2.6 billion doses were intended for export, of which 40% were delivered to developing countries. In 2020, Pfizer earned approximately $36 billion on these vaccines.

Bourla spoke about plans to release the Paxlovid drug, intended for the treatment of COVID-19 and the prevention of a severe form of the disease. “We have big plans to invest in France; we intend to invest €520 million over five years. Most of these investments will be directed to a partnership with Novacep in Mourens in the south of France to produce the active pharmaceutical ingredient of this drug for the whole world,” said the CEO of the American pharmaceutical giant.

“I think that thanks to the achievements of science, this wave of the pandemic will be the last, especially given the current restrictions,” said the head of Pfizer.

Paxlovid is available in the form of two types of tablets, which must be taken together twice a day for five days. According to data obtained after the second phase of trials, this drug reduces the risk of hospitalization or death after infection with coronavirus by 89%. The Food and Drug Administration under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services approved Paxlovid for emergency use on December 22 last year.