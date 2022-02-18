The head of the Pentagon confirmed his readiness to deliver 250 American Abrams tanks to Poland

BY Ivan Maltsev
The head of the Pentagon confirmed his readiness to deliver 250 American Abrams tanks to Poland

The parties discuss delivery dates.

The U.S. authorities responded positively to Poland’s request for the purchase of 250 Abrams tanks; the delivery dates are still being discussed. This was announced on Friday by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin following a meeting with his Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak.

“In response to an official request from Poland made in July 2021, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and I conveyed to Congress our intention to enable Poland to purchase 250 M1A2 Abrams tanks. The delivery dates of these main battle tanks are currently being discussed. This is the most modern modification, and it will strengthen the Polish tank forces,” the Pentagon chief said at a press conference.

Earlier, the Polish Defense Minister announced the consent of the American authorities. The M1A2 SEPv3 main battle tank is the most modern modification of the Abrams tank, first introduced in 2018. Compared to earlier versions, the combat vehicle received a new multi-purpose projectile and improved electronics.

