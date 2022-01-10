The heads of the U.S. and Russian delegations at the Geneva talks held a preliminary meeting

Wendy Sherman said about the readiness to discuss U.S.-Russian relations, but stressed that the U.S. would not discuss European security without the participation of European partners

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov in Geneva, Department of state spokesman Ned Price said on Sunday.

The statement of the U.S. Foreign Ministry clarifies that on the American side, the Director of the Operations Department of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Lieutenant General James Mingus, participated in the meeting, and on the Russian side, the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Colonel General Alexander Fomin.

As reported, the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation discussed issues of mutual interest, which the parties will address on January 10 during an emergency meeting within the framework of the Strategic Stability Dialogue.

Wendy Sherman stressed the commitment of the United States to the international principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and freedom of sovereign states when choosing alliances.

The Deputy Foreign Minister said that the United States would welcome genuine progress achieved through diplomacy.

She explained that the United States is ready to discuss certain issues of bilateral relations with Russia within the framework of the Strategic Stability Dialogue, but will not discuss European security issues without the participation of European allies and partners.

The Deputy Secretary of State clarified that the discussion of some issues will take place on January 12 at a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels and on January 13 at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna.