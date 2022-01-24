The High Court of London allowed Assange to appeal the decision about the case of extradition to the United States

The judicial body agreed that the U.S. authorities only at the last moment provided guarantees of his safety in the event of extradition.

The High Court in London has granted WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange the opportunity to appeal an earlier decision in the case of his extradition to the United States to the Supreme Court of Great Britain. This is stated in the decision of the judicial body published on Monday.

“The request of Julian Assange from Wikileaks has been considered. He will need to submit an application directly to the Supreme Court, which will determine whether the appeal will take place,” the decision of the High Court of London said, the meeting of which lasted on Monday for only 90 seconds. WikiLeaks called the court’s decision a victory, despite the fact that during the consideration of the petition for appeal, Assange will continue to be held in London’s Belmarsh prison, where he has been since April 2019.

It is noted that the High Court of London agreed to transfer the case to a higher instance on the basis of only one of the points of the journalist’s petition. The judicial body agreed that the US authorities only at the last moment provided guarantees of his safety in the event of extradition. According to human rights activists, this may indicate that these assurances were not carefully considered. Assange’s lawyers will have 14 days to file a petition to the Supreme Court to appeal the earlier decision of the Court of Appeal of England and Wales.