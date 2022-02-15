The hosts of the Oscar ceremony in 2022 will be three women

According to Variety magazine, we are talking about actresses Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

Three actresses, known primarily for their comic roles, are preparing to host the Oscar Film Award ceremony this year: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. This was announced evening in an exclusive article by Variety magazine.

According to Variety, the selection of a female team with extensive experience in stand-up performances and comedy roles in the portfolio is designed to return the audience’s attention to the ceremony and increase viewings.

According to the publication, which refers to a number of sources, other scenarios of the three-part show were initially considered, where a new pair of presenters would lead each hour segment. Also, Variety sources noted that one of the hosts of the ceremony could be actor Jon Hamm, known for the role of Don Draper in the TV series “Mad Men,” but he stopped negotiations with the organizers for an unnamed reason.

This year’s ceremony will be notable not only for the composition of the presenters: the audience will be allowed to participate in choosing the best, in their opinion, film. According to The Hollywood Reporter magazine, starting this Monday, Twitter users will be able to vote for their favorite films released in 2021, regardless of whether the film was nominated for an Oscar, using the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite. The film with the highest number of fan votes by March 3 will be marked during the awards broadcast on March 27.

The 94th awards ceremony of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts will be held on March 27. This time it will be held in the Dolby Theater, traditional for the award, in Los Angeles (California). Last year, the main part of it was held in a chamber format in the amphitheater of the Los Angeles Union Station railway station in connection with the restrictions imposed against the background of the new coronavirus pandemic.