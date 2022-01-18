The Houthis have struck Abu Dhabi

Washington said it would work with the UAE and international partners to bring those responsible to justice.

Yemeni Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attacks in Abu Dhabi, which killed three people. The victims of the attack were two Indians and a Pakistani who worked for the oil giant ADNOC. In addition, a fire broke out at a construction site at Abu Dhabi Airport.

Police said “small flying objects possibly belonging to drones” were found on the ground.

“We condemn the attack by Houthi militants on civilian areas and facilities on our territory,” UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a statement.

The United Arab Emirates, which is part of the Saudi-led military coalition, conducted retaliatory raids against the rebel-held capital of Yemen, Sanaa, late on Monday. There have been no reports of casualties yet.

The Houthis, who support Iran, have repeatedly carried out attacks against Saudi Arabia using drones, but this is the first attack recognized by the UAE.

Abdul Ilah Hajar, an adviser to the president of the Houthi Supreme Political Council in Sanaa, said the military operation in Abu Dhabi was a “warning shot.”

“We sent them a clear warning, striking at places that are not of great strategic importance,” he told the AFP news agency. “This is a warning: if the UAE continues to be hostile to Yemen, they will not be able to resist strikes in the future.”

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said the rebels “conducted … a successful military operation.”

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan promised that Washington “will work with the UAE and international partners to bring” the Houthis to justice, while French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that the actions of the rebels threaten the security of both the UAE and the region as a whole.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she condemned the Houthis’ “terrorist attacks” in the strongest terms.

Israel said it also supports the UAE.

“We call on the international community to strongly condemn such attacks and act immediately so that Iran and its puppets do not have the tools to further undermine regional security and harm innocent people,” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said.

The incident occurred two weeks after the Houthis seized the Rwabee vessel flying the flag of the UAE and published footage allegedly showing military equipment on board.

The conflict in Yemen has been a disaster for millions of its citizens who have fled their homes, many of whom are on the verge of starvation. According to UN estimates, by the end of 2021, the war claimed the lives of 377,000 people.