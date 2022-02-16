The husband of the cameraman Hutchins shot by Baldwin sued the actor

The husband of the cameraman Halyna Hutchins, who was shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of the film “Rust,” sued the actor, the companies involved in the creation of the picture, producers and crew members. This is reported by Reuters.

“Defendant Baldwin and other defendants in this case did not comply with industry-standard safety checks and did not comply with basic safety rules when using real weapons to create the film Rust, which had fatal consequences,” the lawsuit, which was sent to the District Court of New Mexico, says.

The statement notes that the defendants could have prevented the death of the operator if they had not ignored complaints about violations of safety rules.