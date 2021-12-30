The Ice Hockey World Championship was canceled due to the mass infection of COVID-19

BY Oleg Ceban
The International Ice Hockey Federation has decided to cancel the World Championship among youth national teams, which started on December 26 in Canada, due to the massive spread of the Omicron strain of coronavirus infection among the participants of the tournament.

On Tuesday, the infection was found in two hockey players of the U.S. national team. In the evening, the team was supposed to play against the Swiss national team, but in the end did not go on the ice, as a result of which it was awarded a technical defeat.

A day later, the coronavirus was detected in a Czech national team player. The team was also forced to miss its match – against the Finnish national team, and it was also counted as a defeat.

Finally, on Thursday night, on the eve of the match with Slovakia, a positive result was shown by a coronavirus test, which was passed by the leader of the Russian national team. The infection was also found in five referees serving the championship games. After that, the international federation announced the cancellation of the tournament “to guarantee the health and safety of all its participants.”

It is noted that the administrations of the national teams in which COVID-19 was detected have already stated that the players strictly followed all anti-coronavirus recommendations and observed precautionary measures. It is known at the same time that hockey players lived in hotels side by side with ordinary guests.

The decision to cancel one of the largest international hockey tournaments right in its course was the first in history.

