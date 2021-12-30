The inauguration ceremony of Eric Adams as mayor will be held in Times Square

Democrat Adams became the second African-American mayor in the history of New York.

Former policeman Eric Adams, who won the mayoral election in New York, will take the oath of office in the wee hours of the New Year and will become the second African-American elected to the post of mayor of the largest American metropolis.

The mayor-elect of New York announced Wednesday that his inauguration ceremony will take place on Saturday in Times Square, shortly after the traditional midnight New Year’s Eve show, which will be attended by several thousand people.

“I am deeply honored to be able to officially take the oath of office during this momentous event and to participate in the transfer of power that is the cornerstone of our democracy,” Adams said in a statement.

Democrat Adams will become the 110th mayor of the city, where, according to official data, more than 8.8 million people live. For the past eight years, New York has been led by Democrat Bill de Blasio.

Adams was going to hold his inauguration at the Brooklyn Kings Theater, but these plans had to be canceled due to an outbreak of coronavirus associated with the spread of the Omicron strain.

The inauguration of the mayor in Times Square is not an unprecedented event.

Michael Bloomberg also took the oath of office in Times Square in the first minutes of 2002. This symbolic event was the first in the history of the city the inauguration of the mayor in Times Square.

“Times Square has long been synonymous with the New Year – a place of inspiration, renewal and hope for the future,” said Adams, “These themes have inspired my campaign, while I am ready to lead the city out of this difficult period.”

Adams became the second mayor of New York of African-American descent – David Dinkins headed the city administration from 1990 to 1993.