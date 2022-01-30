The incidence of COVID in the world is growing. 23.6 million people were infected during the week

The death rate for the same period increased by 35%.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the world has increased by almost 23.6 million in a week. This is about 10% more than was revealed in the previous seven days, and was a new high since the beginning of the pandemic.

At the same time, the most infected COVID-19 was registered on January 26 per day – 3.97 million. However, in a number of countries where the peak incidence occurred at the beginning of January, the incidence went down sharply.

Free News has collected key statistics of the pandemic for the week.

New peaks

In France, more than 500 thousand new cases of infection are already being registered per day, which was not the case in the country during the entire pandemic. However, in recent days, the incidence in the country has begun to decline. Among other Western European countries, the explosive nature of the spread of infection is also noted in Germany, where over 880 thousand infected people were identified in a week. This is almost one and a half times more than in the previous seven days. In the Netherlands, daily indicators have already exceeded 70 thousand new cases, while in the previous autumn wave they slightly exceeded 20 thousand.

The rate of infection has also increased in Eastern European countries. In the Czech Republic, about 240 thousand infected people were identified in a week, which is almost 100 thousand more than in the previous similar period. In Poland, 320 thousand people fell ill in seven days – twice as many as last week.

A sharp increase in indicators is noted in Brazil, where over 1.2 million infected people were detected during the week, which is almost a quarter more than in the previous one.

In Turkey, the incidence also reached a peak – on January 29, about 95 thousand new cases were detected in the country, which became a new maximum.

In Russia, over 628 thousand cases were recorded in a week, which is about twice the figure of the previous seven days.

Reducing morbidity

In the United States, the incidence rate fell by one and a half times in a week – 2.9 million cases of infection were detected there over the past seven days.

In India, at the beginning of the week, more than 300 thousand cases were detected per day, at the end – less than 240 thousand.

In the UK, more than 100 thousand new cases are still registered per day, but this is almost half as much as at the beginning of January. The incidence went down in a number of other European countries: in Italy it decreased by 10% in seven days, in Spain – by almost 15%.

The incidence is also decreasing in a number of Latin American countries. In Colombia, it dropped by almost 50% in seven days, in Argentina – by 30%, in Mexico – by 10%.

Mortality

The death rate due to COVID increased by 35% in a week. In total, 63 thousand fatal cases were registered.

The highest rate is still in the United States, despite a sharp decline in the incidence. More than 3 thousand people die there every day because of COVID, which has not been recorded since February last year.

The death rate has almost doubled in Brazil, where more than 700 deaths are registered every day, which is the highest since September last year.

An increase in mortality is also recorded in a number of European countries – Italy, Spain, and France, where more than 300 people die every day, although for a long time these indicators have been kept at the level of 100.