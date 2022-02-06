The increase in the number of COVID-19 infections does not cause concern to the organizers of the Olympics

On Friday, 45 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the “closed perimeter” of the Olympic Games in Beijing.

Last Friday, 45 new cases of COVID-19 infection were registered inside the “closed perimeter” at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, but the organizers assure that the situation is under control, and infections are registered only inside the Olympic “perimeter.”

21 cases were identified among the service personnel, 19 among athletes. These figures are still below the record Wednesday, February 2, when 55 cases of coronavirus infection were detected within the “perimeter.”

The organizers of the Olympics admit that the number of cases inside the “perimeter” may continue to grow, but there are no special reasons for concern, according to them.

The “closed perimeter” is an original idea of the organizers of the Beijing Olympics related to the COVID-19 pandemic – athletes, officials and journalists are allowed to move freely between their place of residence and all Olympic facilities, including the media center, but only on the official transport of the Olympics.

At the same time, all participants of the Games are forbidden to leave the “perimeter” and move freely around the city, since the Chinese authorities are trying to minimize the risk of the spread of coronavirus due to the influx of foreign visitors to the country during the Games.

“The number [of the total number of positive cases] is changing daily,” Huang Chun, deputy director general of the Olympics for Pandemic Prevention and Control, said at a press conference on Saturday.

He said that the record number of infections – 55 – was reached on February 2, and was due to the fact that a large number of flights arrived at the Games on that day.

“The day before yesterday we had almost 20 flights, many flights arrived at midnight,” he said. – Part of the statistics in this regard was postponed to the next day.”

Each participant of the Olympiad must arrive in Beijing with two negative PCR tests done less than 96 hours before departure.

The guests are then tested at Beijing Airport, after which they undergo strict daily checks throughout their stay in China.

“Despite the fact that the total number of infections is growing, this is in line with our expectations,” Huang said. “We think that the number will begin to decrease.”

At the moment, 2,877 athletes have arrived in Beijing; about 2,900 people are expected in total. Other guests of the Olympiad include support staff of national teams, official representatives of sports departments and federations, as well as journalists.

Since January 23, a total of 353 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected among the participants of the Games.

Tests passed by dozens of athletes turned out to be positive, many of them are still in isolation, and the Games officially began on Friday.

The latest cases concerned two Swiss hockey players who were isolated, as the Swiss national team reported on Saturday.

“In general, we believe that the situation is under control. The cases inside the closed perimeter have not spread and do not affect the competition,” Huang said.

Unlike many countries now seeking to begin co-existence with COVID-19, China has isolated itself from the rest of the world by pursuing a zero tolerance policy for the coronavirus. As a result, almost all international flights previously en route to Chinese airports were canceled.