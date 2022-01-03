The Iranian president said that Trump should be put on trial for the murder of Soleimani

According to Ebrahim Raisi, the former commander of the Al-Quds Special Forces devoted his life to “expelling the forces of evil from the region.”

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi demanded on Monday to bring to justice those responsible for the massacre of the commander of the Special Forces “Al-Quds” of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, General Qassem Soleimani. He said this at a rally in Tehran dedicated to the second anniversary of the murder of Soleimani.

“Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former head of the Department of State Michael Pompeo must stand trial and answer for the crime committed,” Raisi said. “If justice does not prevail, there will be retribution from the Iranian people.”

According to him, the former commander of the Al-Quds Special Forces devoted his life to “expelling the forces of evil from the region.” “Soleimani was a great commander and left behind a school of resistance to the enemies who seized the lands of Muslims,” the president emphasized.

General Soleimani died on January 3, 2020, as a result of a U.S. Air Force drone strike near Baghdad airport, along with the deputy commander of the Iraqi Shiite formations “Al-Hashd al-Shaabi” Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The U.S. Department of Defense said that the missile strike was carried out on the orders of then-President Donald Trump. According to the Pentagon, the operation was defensive in nature and aimed to protect American servicemen stationed in Iraq from sabotage allegedly planned by the murdered Iranian general.

The Supreme National Security Council of Iran has placed on the United States all responsibility for the consequences of the criminal adventure. “America cannot escape retribution, which will happen at the right time, in the right place,” the Council said in a statement.