The James Webb telescope has corrected course

NASA noted that the operation lasted 65 minutes.

Specialists carried out the first of three planned maneuvers to correct the trajectory of the James Webb telescope, which was launched into orbit on Saturday. This is stated in a statement by the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

“At 19:50, U.S. East Coast time, the first intermediate correction operation began. It lasted 65 minutes and is now completed,” the U.S. Space Agency noted. It clarified that this activation of the engines “is one of two stages for which time plays a crucial role, the first was the disclosure of solar panels, which occurred shortly after launch.”

NASA stated that the maneuver helped “to verify the trajectory of Webb in the direction of the second Lagrange point 1 million miles (about 1.5 million km) from Earth.” It is expected that the journey to this point will take about four weeks.

The telescope was launched into orbit earlier on Saturday using an Ariane 5 launch vehicle. The launch took place from the Kourou cosmodrome in French Guiana. The telescope is a joint project of NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.