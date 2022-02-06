The leader of the German CDU hopes that the United States will not interfere in the “Nord Stream-2” project

Friedrich Merz noted that “the United States is and will remain the most important ally in the world” for Germany.

Friedrich Merz, Chairman of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of Germany, expressed hope that the United States would not interfere in European affairs, in particular, in the implementation of the “Nord Stream-2” project. He expressed this opinion in an interview published on Sunday with the newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

“The United States is and will remain our most important ally in the world, but we also expect that they will not interfere in a purely European issue, such as “Nord Stream-2,” Merz said. At the same time, he clarified that “there is no single European position even on this topic.” This situation, according to the CDU leader, is connected with the policy of the predecessor of the current Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz (Angela Merkel).

As for Scholz’s upcoming visit to Washington, Merz stressed that it should have happened much earlier. “This trip is too late. It was necessary a few weeks ago,” the politician stated. “Now the trip seems to be the visit of a petitioner who can no longer get out of the situation he created himself, and therefore must ask for help from his older brother in Washington,” the chairman of the CDU summed up.

On February 7, the German Chancellor will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington. The representative of the German Cabinet of Ministers, Wolfgang Buechner, said that “it will be devoted to bilateral and economic relations, the Ukrainian conflict, European security, the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic and climate policy.” A White House statement issued earlier said that during the talks, “the leaders will discuss a common commitment to diplomacy and joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine.” As indicated in the message, the parties will also touch upon the fight against the pandemic, climate change issues, the promotion of economic development and the strengthening of international security based on democratic values.