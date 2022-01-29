The leaders of France and Russia agreed on the need to de-escalate the Ukrainian crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed on the need to “de-escalate” the Ukrainian crisis during a telephone conversation on Friday. According to the Elysee Palace, Putin assured Macron that he had “no plans to attack” the neighboring country.

During the conversation, which lasted more than an hour, Putin and Macron discussed both “fundamental differences” and a “joint desire” to continue the dialogue. The French side noted that the conversation was of a “serious and respectful” nature.

The conversation “allowed us to agree on the need for de-escalation,” an aide to Emmanuel Macron told reporters after the talks.

Later on Friday, Macron also spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky.

The French President confirmed “France’s full solidarity with Ukraine” and stressed “the determination of the nation to preserve the territorial integrity and sovereignty of this country in conditions of high instability,” the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

“Both presidents agreed to continue efforts in favor of de-escalation and dialogue,” the statement said.

Earlier, on Wednesday, many hours of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place in Paris, which were regarded as a test of whether Putin wants to reduce tensions after the Kremlin concentrated more than 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine.

“President Putin did not disclose any offensive plans and said he wanted to continue negotiations with France and our allies,” a source at the Elysee Palace said. He added that the Russian leader “very clearly said that he did not want confrontation.”

Earlier this week, Macron noted that Russia is destabilizing the situation in the Eastern European region, while making it clear that he would like to personally communicate with Putin, who visited France in the summer of 2019 to participate in talks with President Macron.

The comparatively conciliatory tone demonstrated by Macron contrasts with the harsher rhetoric from France’s NATO allies – the United Kingdom and the United States – regarding the likelihood of a Russian invasion.

“Now the ball is on Putin’s side,” French Foreign Minister Jean—Yves Le Drian said in an interview with RTL radio on Friday before a telephone conversation between the leaders.

“Vladimir Putin must decide whether he wants confrontation or consultations. We are ready for consultations. But this still requires the participation of both sides,” Le Drian said. He also acknowledged the existence of an “unconditional” risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, warning that such a move would have “serious consequences” for Moscow.