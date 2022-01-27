The level of gas storage facilities occupancy capacity in Europe fell to 40.9%

Less than a quarter of the gas pumped in the summer remained in European underground storage facilities.

“According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, as of January 25, the volume of active gas in European underground storage facilities is 26.9 percent (14.9 billion cubic meters) less than last year’s level. More than three quarters of the volume of gas pumped in the summer season has already been selected. As of January 25, the selection reached 75.9 percent, or 36.3 billion cubic meters of gas,” the post says.

Thus, the storage capacity decreased to 40.9 percent overall, and in Germany and France — to about 39 percent.

Since January 11, the level of stocks in European UGS has fallen to multi-year lows. As of January 25, gas in them was 2.24 billion cubic meters less than the previous minimum.

The filling capacity of Ukrainian UGS also decreased to 11.8 billion cubic meters — this is 9.8 billion (45.4 percent) less than last year and 3.5 billion less than at the start date of injection in April 2021.

At the same time, gas prices in Europe are breaking records. The sharp growth began in the middle of last year, and in December futures jumped to a maximum of more than $ 2,100 per thousand cubic meters. Then there was some rollback, but the cost of gas remains high – about a thousand dollars per thousand cubic meters. According to experts, in addition to the low occupancy of European UGS, this is affected by the limited supply from the main suppliers and the high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia.