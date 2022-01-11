The main infectious disease specialist of the USA was suspected of hiding data on the origin of COVID-19

Congressmen suspect that Anthony Fauci, as a scientific editor, could have influenced the authors of one of the 2020 articles on the origin of the virus so that they would abandon the theory of a laboratory leak.

Republicans from the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress suspected the country’s chief infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci of concealing information related to the theory of the laboratory origin of the coronavirus. The congressmen sent a letter with this content on Tuesday to the Minister of Health and Human Services of the country, Xavier Becerra.

“We are requesting a conversation with the director of the National Institute of Allergic and Infectious Diseases of the USA Anthony Fauci. Excerpts from the emails indicate that Fauci was warned about the possibility of a laboratory leak of coronavirus from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the possibility that the virus was subjected to artificial genetic changes,” Republicans James Comer of the Oversight and Reform Committee and Jim Jordan of the House of Representatives Justice Committee wrote in a letter.

“It is necessary to establish whether the information was reported to the rest of the government and whether it could change the U.S. approach to the pandemic,” the congressmen explained the need for such a conversation. Attached to the letter are allegedly excerpts from Fauci’s emails dated early February 2020.

According to Republicans, on February 1, Fauci discussed the version about the laboratory origin of the coronavirus with other scientists, but it is unclear “whether he reported such warnings to higher authorities.” In addition, congressmen suspect that Fauci, as a scientific editor, could influence the authors of one of the 2020 articles on the origin of the virus so that they would abandon the theory of a laboratory leak.

In addition, congressmen pay attention to the organization EcoHealth, which collaborated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. According to their information, EcoHealth and the National Institute of Allergic and Infectious Diseases of the USA allegedly worked on some “plan to bypass the moratorium on conducting experiments aimed at acquiring new functions.” “This plan, developed by EcoHealth and approved by the institute, allowed EcoHealth to conduct dangerous experiments on new bat coronaviruses with virtually no supervision, which otherwise would have been blocked by the moratorium,” the Republicans claim. They explain that the institute headed by Fauci funded EcoHealth, and the Wuhan Institute of Virology received grants from EcoHealth.