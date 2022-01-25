The mayor of New York has developed a large-scale plan to combat armed violence

The document, in particular, assumes tougher responsibility for the illegal trade in firearms.

New York Mayor Eric Adams presented a draft of a large-scale plan to combat crimes carried out with the use of firearms. The corresponding document was published on Monday on the administration’s website.

“This project to eliminate gun violence will not put an end to this crisis immediately, but it will represent the most ambitious action in New York in recent years. My administration will promote the implementation of this plan in the coming weeks and months,” the mayor wrote on Twitter.

The document of Adams, who has worked in the police for more than 20 years, assumes tougher responsibility for the illegal trade in firearms, increased patrolling of the streets of the metropolis, the introduction of local detachments to monitor the turnover of weapons, as well as the introduction of a monetary reward of $ 3.5 thousand for information about the illegal possession or trafficking of firearms.

Recently, cases of crimes involving firearms have become more frequent in the city: since the beginning of the year, five policemen have been shot in the metropolis, one of them died on the spot last Friday. In addition, last week in the Bronx area, as a result of a shootout, a girl who was not even a year old was seriously injured.