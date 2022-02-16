The meeting of finance ministers and Central Bank heads of the G7 countries was postponed until March 1

The negotiations were supposed to take place on February 17-18.

The meeting of the heads of finance ministries and central banks of the Group of Seven (G7) countries scheduled for February 17-18 has been postponed until March 1. This was reported by Reuters on Wednesday, citing its sources.

The meeting of representatives of Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Canada, the USA, France and Japan was to take place during the first meeting of finance ministers of the Group of Twenty (G20) countries chaired by Indonesia in Jakarta on the same days, which will be held both offline and online.

According to Reuters sources, the meeting of the heads of financial departments and central banks of the informal association of seven economically developed countries was postponed because most of its participants will not be able to attend the G20 meeting in person.

Since January 1, the chairmanship of the Group of Seven has passed to Germany.