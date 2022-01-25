The military in Burkina Faso said they seized power in the country

In Burkina Faso, a state in West Africa, it was announced that the military overthrew the president of the country, Roch Marc Kabore.

A statement on their behalf was read on state television by a representative of the “Patriotic Movement for Protection and Restoration.” According to him, the government has been dissolved, and the Constitution has been suspended. The country’s borders will remain closed for at least four more days. The night curfew remains, the representative of the military who seized power added.

Earlier on Monday, as noted by the media, it became known about the detention of Kabore and his delivery to an army camp in the capital Ouagadougou.

The situation in Burkina Faso escalated sharply on Sunday when shooting began at several army bases in three major cities, including the capital Ouagadougou. The government initially denied that it was an attempted coup, although a curfew was imposed throughout the state. Residents, starting from 8 pm on Sunday and until early morning, were forbidden to go out on the streets.

Now, according to the military who staged the coup, their goal is to return the country to democracy, refraining from violence and bloodshed.

The U.S. Department of State and the leadership of the European Union called for the immediate release of President Kabore and government officials. They pointed out the need for all parties to the conflict to remain calm and start a dialogue. Washington emphasizes that the military must respect the Constitution and civil authorities.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern about the incident, adding that he condemns any attempt to forcibly change the government.

The Economic Community of 15 West African countries, ECOWAS, also issued a statement in support of Kabore and calling for dialogue.

In Burkina Faso, with a population of 21 million people, the activity of jihadist formations has been growing in recent years. Many militants who have sworn allegiance to the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda groups operate near the country’s borders with Mali and Niger. Discontent with the government’s inaction in this situation was growing among the population.

In recent months, regular protests have begun demanding Kabore’s resignation. A rally of thousands in the capital last Saturday was dispersed by police using tear gas.