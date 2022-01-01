The Ministry of Transport and the U.S. aviation regulator are asking operators to delay the deployment of 5G networks

We are talking about postponing the commissioning of networks for no more than two weeks, Bloomberg notes.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and the head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Steve Dikson have asked AT&T and Verizon operators to postpone the commissioning of 5G cellular networks scheduled for January 5, as this may threaten flight safety due to interference in the operation of aircraft electronics. Bloomberg reported this.

As indicated in the appeal of Buttigieg and Dikson to the heads of telecommunications companies, if no measures are taken, “large-scale and unacceptable disruptions” may follow. At the same time, planes can be redirected from airports where landings will not be safe, which will have a “ripple effect throughout the U.S. air transport system.”

The letter notes that we are talking about delaying the commissioning of networks for no more than two weeks, during which the FAA and representatives of the aviation industry will determine airports that have a buffer zone to ensure flight safety. The authors of the letter also ask operators to refrain from commissioning 5G networks near “priority airports”. According to their assumptions, the 5G network can be deployed there on a permanent basis by March.

The authors of the letter emphasize that these proposals will allow the majority of customers to use 5G networks, while priority runways will be protected. According to the FAA, the department is now trying to determine the range of priority airports and develop measures that could ensure the safety of commercial aircraft flights.

Earlier, the heads of Boeing and Airbus Americas, David Calhoun and Jeffrey Knittel, asked the U.S. Department of Transportation to postpone the commissioning of cellular networks of the 5G standard. According to them, radio signals from the base stations of the 5G network “negatively affect flight safety.” In particular, they distort the readings of such an air navigation device as an altimeter. It is especially needed when landing in difficult weather conditions.

CNN notes that, according to experts, failures in altimeter readings can affect “hundreds of thousands of flights annually, causing delays or forcing pilots to change their usual routes.” Interference arises from the fact that the upper threshold of frequencies for 5G at 4.2 GHz coincides with the lower threshold used in aviation.