The most failed Apple gadgets are listed

MacRumors journalists have listed the most failed Apple gadgets in terms of design. The list is given on the media website.

The authors chose devices and inventions that have a controversial design and have been criticized by users. The list includes a remote control for Apple TV, which journalists noted for its small size, thanks to which the device was constantly lost. Also, the device turned out to be symmetrical, so there were difficulties when using it. The AirPods Max headphone case was criticized because of its complex design and much branded case, which quickly collected dust and scratches.

The rating includes a butterfly keyboard, which was used in laptops released from 2015 to 2019. “It’s mechanism was so thin and fragile that the slightest piece of sand could disable it,” the article says. The Mac Pro computer, which appeared in 2013, was ridiculed because of its cylindrical shape, which made it very difficult to disassemble the device. In 2017, Apple representatives admitted their mistake.

The first-generation stylus Apple Pencil and computer mouse were criticized because of the charging features of the devices. To replenish the battery, the mouse had to be turned over and left on the table in this form, and the stylus had to be connected to the iPad connector. The authors noted that it is difficult to count the number of devices that broke down due to the fact that the stylus or tablet was accidentally touched during charging.

“From time to time, even Apple makes mistakes, and the company’s consistent justification of how the product should be created can lead to irritation of the end user,” the journalists summed up.