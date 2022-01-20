The National Council of Austria has adopted a law on mandatory vaccination against COVID

Austria will become the first country in the EU where coronavirus vaccination will be mandatory.

The National Council of Austria (the lower house of parliament) on Thursday, by a majority vote, adopted a law on mandatory vaccination against COVID for all residents of the country, starting from February 2022. The meeting was broadcast by Austrian television.

Deputies of the two ruling parties (the Austrian People’s Party and the Greens), the opposition Social Democratic Party of Austria and the New Austria Party voted for the decision.

The law is valid until January 31, 2024. Thus, Austria will become the first country in the EU where vaccination against coronavirus will be mandatory.

The bill was drafted by the ruling coalition of the Austrian People’s Party and the Greens, who categorically rejected the possibility of such mandatory vaccination during the two years of the pandemic. It has become the most controversial and unpopular bill in modern Austria. Thus, more than 100 thousand petitions were sent to the parliament with his criticism. The bill was opposed by the opposition Austrian Freedom Party, which intends to appeal it to the Constitutional Court of the Republic.

Exceptions and penalties

According to the adopted law, residents of Austria will have to make three injections. This requirement will not apply to pregnant women and those to whom vaccination is contraindicated for health reasons. In addition, those who have had COVID get a six-month reprieve from vaccination. About 1.5 million people will be covered by the law, since more than 70% of the Austrian population is currently immunized.

Since February, the residents of Austria who have not been vaccinated and have not been ill will be informed in writing about the need to get vaccinated. Monitoring of compliance with the law will begin on March 15. The police will be able to check for vaccination certificates or medical withdrawal on the street. Refusal to vaccinate or the absence of an appropriate certificate will be punished with a fine of 600 euros. The maximum amount of the fine during the year can be up to €3.6 thousand. There is no arrest for refusing vaccination.

The decision of the Austrian government to introduce mandatory vaccination against COVID has caused unprecedented mass protests and criticism due to the widespread spread of the infectious Omicron strain, which, it is believed, still needs to be improved existing vaccines. The police union also stated that the control over compliance with the law should be handled by employees of the Ministry of Health, not the police.