The neural network showed with record accuracy how DNA is restored

Researchers at the Spanish National Center for Cancer Research (CNIO) have worked with a neural network to study the repair of DNA damage in unprecedented detail.

The authors of the new work used machine learning to analyze in detail micrographs of DNA repair in a living cell. They discovered several new proteins that are involved in this process, and also showed the role of proteins that actively leave the site of injury.

DNA in the human body is constantly deformed due to background radiation, ultraviolet radiation, chemicals, and replication errors. To avoid the consequences of these mistakes, the body has DNA repair algorithms – a repair system. In this process, many proteins are involved that signal the violation, bind to the corresponding site and repair the damage.

If researchers can understand how DNA repair works, they can find ways to help this process and speed up the recovery of these patients.

The authors of the new work used fluorescence photomicrography, and used machine learning to analyze and interpret the huge amount of collected data – many thousands of images captured.

The researchers deliberately damaged the DNA of human cells with an ultraviolet laser in order to understand how about 300 individual proteins involved in repair behave. Some of them moved to the place of damage, contacting him for recovery. Others, on the contrary, were previously associated with chromatin, but when damaged, they actively moved away, making room for “repair” and attracting new proteins to action.